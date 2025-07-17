Illegal Spring Valley Project Triggers $20K Fine, Vehicle Impoundment For Landlord, Contractors

The illegal work was first observed on Thursday, July 10, at 36 Jill Ln. in Spring Valley, where inspectors from the county's Office of Buildings and Codes (OBC) found unauthorized construction underway, Rockland County officials announced on Thursday, July 17.

Although an application for minor exterior updates — window and siding replacement — had been submitted and was still under review, OBC inspectors found that a full interior conversion was underway, officials said.

The single-family home was in the midst of being illegally transformed into a two-family residence, complete with new partition walls, electrical work, plumbing, and a gut renovation of the second floor. A Stop Work Order was issued the same day.

But when OBC officials returned the next day, the county said they found workers continuing construction in violation of the order. That led to swift enforcement actions, including multiple fines and the impoundment of a contractor's vehicle.

"This is what happens when property owners and contractors think they can ignore the law," said County Executive Ed Day.

The property owner, Devorah Landau, was cited for 28 violations and fined $18,750, according to the county.

The county’s Office of Consumer Protection was also called in after unlicensed contractors were observed working at the site. Officials said that inspectors confirmed Yisroel Sandel of YMS Home Improvement had hired an unlicensed subcontractor, Nery Estuardo Medina Sandoval, to install sheetrock — despite the Stop Work Order and lack of a valid building permit.

A vehicle used by Sandoval, which lacked business markings and a valid Rockland County Home Improvement Contractor decal, was towed from the scene. Sandoval was fined $3,000 and paid both the penalty and towing fees to retrieve the vehicle, county officials said.

YMS Home Improvement and Sandel face an additional $5,000 in penalties and have been summoned before the Home Improvement Licensing Board, where their license could be suspended or revoked for repeated code violations.

"Unlicensed contractors put the safety of residents and the integrity of our housing stock at serious risk and why anyone working in Rockland County must be properly licensed and insured—no exceptions," said Consumer Protection Director Kimberly Von Ronn.

