ID Released Of Man Assaulted, Then Fatally Struck By Taxi In Ramapo: Suspect Caught, Cops Say

The victim, identified as John Peralta, 45, of Spring Valley, was rendered unconscious after being assaulted in the lot of 64 East Eckerson Rd. in Ramapo around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, Ramapo Police Lt. Christopher Franklin said Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Shortly after the assault, police said Peralta was lying in the parking lot when he was run over by a red 2014 Toyota Prius taxi, as Daily Voice reported.

He was pulled from under the vehicle by responding officers with the help of a bystander who provided a jack. Paramedics treated him on the scene, and he was rushed to Nyack Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The taxi driver, a 32-year-old Spring Valley woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with police. She was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident, but she was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation for driving with a suspended license, police said. Her name has not been made public.

Investigators later identified the suspect in the assault as Jose Narciso Lopez-Ayesta, 43, also of Spring Valley. He was located and arrested by the Ramapo Police Investigations Division and is currently charged with third-degree assault.

Franklin said those charges may be upgraded pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

