DWI Driver Flips Car, Wrecks 4 Parked Vehicles On Route 9W In Clarkstown: Cops

The crash happened earlier this week on South Route 9W near house number 922 in Congers, police said in a release issued Saturday, June 21.

When officers arrived, they found five damaged vehicles, including a red Toyota Camry that had reportedly veered into the opposite lane, corrected, and then slammed into four parked cars before flipping and landing upright in the roadway.

The driver, identified as Stephen Kutcher, of Congers, was the only person in the Camry, authorities said. Witnesses described the crash as sudden and chaotic.

Officers observed signs of intoxication, and Kutcher was arrested at the scene, police said. He was also taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

Kutcher was charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) – Previous Conviction: Designated Offense Within 10 Years, a felony, and three additional violations of New York’s Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Route 9W was shut down for about an hour while emergency crews cleared the scene.

Kutcher was released on appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Clarkstown Justice Court at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Spring Valley and receive free news updates.