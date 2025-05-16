Driver Pulled From Flipped SUV Off Palisades Parkway In Clarkstown

The crash happened around 6:54 a.m. on Thursday, May 15, when Hillcrest Fire Company was dispatched for a vehicle extrication on the southbound side of the Palisades Parkway.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that one of the vehicles, an SUV, had veered off the roadway and come to rest on its side in a wooded area—with the driver still inside and unable to get out.

Firefighters responded swiftly, working to stabilize the vehicle and carefully cut the roof in order to safely get the trapped driver out of the wreckage.

Details about the extent of the driver’s injuries or the cause of the crash were not released.

