Fair 78°

SHARE

Tractor Trailer Fatal Shuts I-287 In Clarkstown

A driver was killed in a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway early Saturday, June 21, New York State Police said.

New York State Police

New York State Police

Photo Credit: New York State Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The wreck happened around 3:13 a.m. near Exit 12 in Clarkstown, Rockland County, according to state police.

Investigators said a passenger vehicle and two tractor-trailers were involved. The driver of the passenger vehicle was confirmed dead at the scene.

All southbound lanes of the NYS Thruway/I-87 remain closed at Exit 14 as of Saturday morning. A detour has been set up, police said.

No further information was released as the investigation continues.

to follow Daily Voice Spring Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE