Car Slams Into Apartment Window, Driver Flees Scene In Spring Valley

A call reporting a possible apartment break-in in Rockland County instead turned out to be a hit-and-run crash that left a building window damaged.

The scene of the crash on Columbus Avenue near Prospect Street in Spring Valley. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
The crash happened in Spring Valley early Thursday morning, Aug. 14, at an apartment on Columbus Avenue near Prospect Street, where a suspected break-in was reported, according to a report from The Monsey Scoop.

When authorities arrived, they found the damage had been caused by a vehicle that had plowed into the apartment’s window before the driver fled the scene, the outlet said.

According to The Monsey Scoop, investigators later found pieces of another vehicle a block away from the crash site.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Spring Valley Police in the ongoing investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

