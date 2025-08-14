Car Slams Into Apartment Window, Driver Flees Scene In Spring Valley

The crash happened in Spring Valley early Thursday morning, Aug. 14, at an apartment on Columbus Avenue near Prospect Street, where a suspected break-in was reported, according to a report from The Monsey Scoop.

When authorities arrived, they found the damage had been caused by a vehicle that had plowed into the apartment’s window before the driver fled the scene, the outlet said.

According to The Monsey Scoop, investigators later found pieces of another vehicle a block away from the crash site.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Spring Valley Police in the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

