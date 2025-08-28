3 Children Injured After Falling From Moving Bus In Spring Valley: Report

The incident happened in Spring Valley on Dr. Frank Road on Wednesday, Aug. 27, when an emergency exit door on a Transport of Rockland bus suddenly swung open while the vehicle was in motion, The Monsey Scoop reported.

Three children fell from the bus onto the roadway, according to the outlet.

Spring Valley Police and Hatzoloh EMS rushed to the scene. The children suffered what were described as minor injuries and were taken by Hatzoloh EMS to Hackensack Medical Center for treatment, The Monsey Scoop reported.

