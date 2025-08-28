Partly Cloudy 74°

3 Children Injured After Falling From Moving Bus In Spring Valley: Report

A terrifying incident in Rockland County left three children injured after they fell out of a moving bus.

The scene of the incident in Spring Valley on Dr. Frank Road. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Spring Valley on Dr. Frank Road on Wednesday, Aug. 27, when an emergency exit door on a Transport of Rockland bus suddenly swung open while the vehicle was in motion, The Monsey Scoop reported.

Three children fell from the bus onto the roadway, according to the outlet.

Spring Valley Police and Hatzoloh EMS rushed to the scene. The children suffered what were described as minor injuries and were taken by Hatzoloh EMS to Hackensack Medical Center for treatment, The Monsey Scoop reported. 

