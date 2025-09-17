2 Brothers Sold Fentanyl Disguised As Oxy, Stockpiled Weapons In Spring Valley: Police

Spring Valley residents Jonathan Alvarez, 29, and Edwin Alvarez, 30, were both convicted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 11, to five years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, the Spring Valley Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

The case began in July 2023, when New York State Police notified Spring Valley Police of suspected drug trafficking activity linked to the Alvarez brothers in the area of Tallman Place and Lawrence Street.

Investigators later uncovered that the brothers were distributing fentanyl pills made to look like M30 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills. A search warrant executed in December 2023 turned up numerous fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone, multiple firearms, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, and cash. Both brothers were initially charged under state law and released on their own recognizance, police said.

The following March, Spring Valley officers heard gunshots near Tallman Place and Sebring Street. Responding officers found spent shell casings and bullet damage to property.

Another search warrant at the same location turned up additional firearms, ammunition, and M30 pills, police said.

In February 2025, the Alvarez brothers were arrested on federal charges of narcotics conspiracy and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. They were remanded to federal custody.

Their convictions and sentencing followed a joint investigation by the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, Spring Valley Police, the New York State Police Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, the US Attorney’s Office, and the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Spring Valley and receive free news updates.