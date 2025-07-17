Wrong-Way Drunk Driver With Baby In Backseat Flees Cops, Then Tries Again In Brewster: Nysp

The incident happened on Wednesday night, July 16, around 10 p.m., when a trooper on patrol spotted a vehicle traveling the wrong way down Main Street (Route 6) in Brewster, nearly causing a head-on crash and committing multiple traffic violations, New York State Police said on Thursday, July 17.

According to police, the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Carol A. Julian-Ramirez of Brewster, initially pulled over but then drove away from the stop, prompting a second police encounter.

During the traffic stop, police said Julian-Ramirez allegedly gave a false name and showed signs of intoxication. Officers also discovered a one-year-old child in the back seat, authorities added.

Julian-Ramirez was arrested and brought in for processing, where she refused to submit to a breath test, according to police. The child was released to a sober party.

She was charged with felony DWI with a previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated DWI, obstructing governmental authority, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, false personation, reckless driving, and vehicle and traffic violations.

Julian-Ramirez was issued an appearance ticket and is due in the Town of Southeast Court on Monday, August 11, at 4:30 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southeast-Brewster and receive free news updates.