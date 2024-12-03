Woman Killed In Head-On Southeast Crash With Box Truck

The crash occurred on Monday, Dec. 2 at around 8:30 a.m., on John Simpson Road in the Putnam County town of Southeast, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, a southbound Honda CRV crossed over the double yellow line and struck a northbound Isuzu box truck head-on.

The driver of the Honda, 82-year-old Worcester County resident Anna Catullo of Shrewsbury, was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Isuzu truck, identified as 45-year-old Xavier Quindetenempaguy of Carmel, was transported to Danbury Hospital by Empress Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

John Simpson Road was closed between Root Avenue and Route 6 during the investigation but reopened at 11:50 a.m. on Monday, the Sheriff's Office said.

The crash is still under investigation. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

