'Unforgettable Human': Former Brewster Mayor, Southeast Town Supervisor Dies

John Dunford, the former mayor of Brewster and Southeast Town Supervisor, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 30 in Danbury, Connecticut at the age of 80, according to his obituary.

Dunford, a lifelong Brewster resident, was known for his decades of public service. He served as mayor of the Village of Brewster from 1977 to 1979 and later as Town of Southeast Supervisor from 2003 to 2007. He also held seats on the Southeast Town Board and worked as Commissioner of the Putnam County Board of Elections.

In recognition of his community work, the John J. Dunford Civic Center in Southeast bears his name. He also co-authored Southeast, 1788-1988, considered the definitive history of the town and village.

The Southeast town historian’s office remembered him as an "unforgettable human being" and “a smart, kind and easygoing Brewster mayor and town supervisor who had a welcoming smile and a ready sense of humor for everyone he met.”

In one memorable stunt years after his time as mayor, Dunford was seen riding an elephant when he brought the Big Apple Circus from Lincoln Center to Brewster High School.

Beyond public service, Dunford worked in education, utilities, and small business, teaching at the Harvey School, serving as customer service manager at NYSEG, and co-owning Brewster Village Florist with his wife, Phyllis. He also ran a driving school in the late 1960s.

Dunford was a proud graduate of Brewster High School, class of 1962, and a devoted supporter of the Bears. He later attended Merrimack College in Massachusetts, where he made lifelong friends.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Phyllis; his three sons, Mark, Jonathan, and Adam; and two grandchildren, Emily and Jack.

