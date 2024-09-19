Trapped Driver Rescued After Crashing Into Swamp In Brewster

The crash happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, Sept. 18 around 8:15 p.m., when a vehicle left the roadway at the intersection of Route 6 and Route 312 in Brewster and crashed down a 20-foot embankment into a swamp, according to the Brewster Fire Department.

Arriving first responders soon discovered that the driver was trapped inside their vehicle and began stabilizing the car to help them out. However, the swampy conditions made this process difficult.

Thanks to the expertise of firefighters from Brewster and Carmel, though, the driver was eventually rescued and put in a stokes basket to be carried back to the road. They were then flown to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

The fire department did not detail the cause of the crash.

