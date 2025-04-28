Stolen Land Rover Hits DOT Truck: 2 Teens Charged In I-684 Crash In Southeast, Police Say

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, April 23, after a Be On the Lookout alert was issued for a stolen 2025 Land Rover taken from Greenwich, Connecticut, New York State Police said.

Troopers soon spotted the vehicle speeding in the northbound lanes of I-684, near Exit 8 (Hardscrabble Road) in North Salem. Shortly after, the Land Rover crashed into the rear of a 2013 Mack truck operated by the DOT in the Putnam County town of Southeast, according to police.

After the crash, the 18-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger, both from Connecticut, ran into a wooded area. Following a brief foot pursuit, both were apprehended by a trooper and a K-9 unit with help from the Village of Brewster Police Department, authorities said.

Three DOT workers, who had been collecting traffic cones at the time, were transported to a local medical facility for evaluation after reporting pain. The two teens were also taken for medical evaluation.

Both teens, whose names were not made public, were charged with second-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The driver was arraigned in Village of Brewster Court and released on his own recognizance. The passenger was issued a Family Court appearance ticket.

As previously reported by Daily Voice at the time, the crash temporarily blocked the right northbound lane of I-684, causing traffic delays in the area. The investigation remains ongoing.

