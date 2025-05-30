Stolen Audi Leads I-684 Chase In Brewster, Ends In Arrest After Multi-State Pursuit: Police

The incident began around 7:41 a.m. on Friday, when New York State Police patrols were notified of a stolen Audi out of Connecticut heading northbound on Interstate 684 in the Brewster area, according to New York State Police Trooper Krystal Paolicelli.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit, Paolicelli said.

Police successfully deployed a tire deflation device, but the vehicle continued north and crossed into Connecticut, at which point New York State Police ended their involvement.

A brief foot chase followed, and the suspect was taken into custody in the Fairfield County city of Danbury.

The Danbury Police Department is now leading the investigation. The identity of the suspect and further details about charges or injuries were not immediately released.

