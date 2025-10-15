Several DWI, Stolen Plate, Unlicensed Driving Arrests Made In Putnam Over Long Weekend: Sheriff

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, Oct. 14 that the arrests happened between Friday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 12, during patrols and security checks throughout the county.

On Friday, Oct. 10, deputies in Philipstown said they arrested Romeo Vasquez, 24, of Ossining, for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

The next day, Saturday, Oct. 11, Steven K. Olsen Jr., 41, of Newburgh, was arrested in Putnam Valley for fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, after deputies discovered a stolen license plate attached to his vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

Also on Saturday, deputies in Southeast said they charged Christiana Vinhateiro, 22, of New Milford, Connecticut, with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

The following day, on Sunday, Oct. 12, deputies arrested three men for driving while intoxicated in Southeast:

Nicholas F. Bisio, 23, of Carmel;

Valter S. Menses, 33, of Danbury, Connecticut;

Danilo Humberto Vergabueno, 46, of Danbury, Connecticut.

Additionally, Woody Saint Vil, 22, of Hempstead, was arrested on Sunday in Putnam Valley for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

Over the weekend, deputies also said they conducted security checks at Electrazone Park in Southeast following complaints from residents, and issued three arrests for consumption of alcohol in public:

Miguel Guadalupe, 44, of Southeast;

Manuel Martinez, 32, of Southeast;

Mugel A. Osvin-Yosmani, 26, of Southeast.

The sheriff’s office said all those arrested were processed and released with appearance tickets or referred to local courts for further proceedings.

