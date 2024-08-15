Fair 68°

SHARE

Serious Crash Causes Closure On Route 6 In Brewster

A section of a busy road in the Hudson Valley was closed for an extended period of time following a serious crash. 

The crash happened on Route 6 in Brewster.&nbsp;

The crash happened on Route 6 in Brewster. 

 Photo Credit: Brewster Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened in Putnam County on Wednesday evening, Aug. 14, when vehicles collided on Route 6 (Carmel Avenue) in the village of Brewster between North Main Street and Putnam Avenue, according to the Brewster Fire Department. 

The crash caused the stretch of Route 6 between North Main Street and Putnam Avenue to close for several hours. 

More information about the collision has not yet been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Southeast-Brewster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE