Pets Endangered: Tacks Found Scattered in Dog-Walking Area In Southeast

The incident occurred at Twin Brook Manor in the Putnam County town of Southeast, according to the Putnam County SPCA, which received a report from a resident on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The resident, who frequently walks their dog in the area behind the 200 block of houses, noticed dozens of metal tacks scattered across the grass and notified the SPCA.

Upon further investigation, SPCA officials uncovered an additional 43 tacks, bringing the total to nearly 100. Authorities say the deliberate scattering of items capable of harming animals is a crime under New York State law.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward. Tipsters can contact the organization at 845-520-6915, and calls can remain anonymous.

