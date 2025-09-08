Peachwave Brewster, located in the Lakeview Plaza at 1511 Route 22, announced Monday, Sept. 8, that its last day of business will be Sunday, Sept. 21.

“This was not a decision we made lightly and we tried every avenue possible to stay open but due to circumstances outside of our control we will unfortunately be closing,” the shop’s owners wrote in a statement. More information about their closure was not made public.

The shop first opened 12 years ago and thanked customers for their loyalty over the past decade-plus.

“To all of our loyal customers: Thank you! Your support and loyalty with us has been our driving force, and we are so grateful for you. We couldn’t have done it without you for all these years,” the announcement said.

While the Brewster shop is closing, Peachwave’s location in Brookfield, Connecticut, at 807 Federal Road will remain open, and many of the Brewster staff will transition there. Gift cards purchased in Brewster will also be honored at the Brookfield store.

The team encouraged Brewster customers to continue visiting them in Connecticut.

