New Eatery Opens Up Shop At Brewster Train Station

The Bagel Train Cafe at the Brewster Train Station in Putnam County announced its opening on social media on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The new eatery boasts a menu with plenty of bagel, salad, breakfast sandwich, and salad options. It also serves omelets, soups, and smoothie bowls, including the "Bagel Train Bowl" with granola, strawberry, banana, raspberry, blueberry, and coconut flakes.

Weary travelers who stop by the train station can also grab a beer or hard seltzer at the cafe.

"Come say hello and grab a coffee, bagel, salad - whatever your heart desires!" the owners wrote on social media, adding that prospective customers can call ahead to place an order before their commutes.

The restaurant is set to hold an official ribbon-cutting later in the month. Check back to Daily Voice for details.

