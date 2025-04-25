Man Tries Using Fake ID To Buy $68K Car At Dealership In Southeast: Sheriff

Investigators were first alerted on Saturday, April 5 about a suspicious person trying to purchase a vehicle worth more than $68,000 at a dealership in the Town of Southeast. The man was reportedly using a fake name in an attempt to hide his identity, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday, April 24.

On Saturday, April 12, investigators learned the suspect had returned to the dealership, which was not specified by police, and was trying to finalize the sale under the fake name. Deputies responded and watched as the man began filling out paperwork while allegedly using the alias.

He was taken into custody on the spot and later identified as David Koraca, 57, of Somers, the Sheriff's Office said.

Koraca was taken to the Sheriff’s Office, where he admitted to using the false name in an attempt to hide his identity, according to authorities.

After his arrest, Koraca was charged with second-degree attempted grand larceny, second-degree falsifying business records, and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Due to multiple prior felony convictions, Koraca was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility following his arraignment in Southeast Town Court.

Koraca's latest arrest follows an incident in September 2024 when he was accused of posing as an attorney for an LA-based virtual Alcoholics Anonymous group and stealing $7,500 from a victim for legal fees, according to New York State Police.

Additionally, Koraca was also arrested in 2019 for posing as a criminal defense lawyer to steal thousands of dollars from a victim, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

