Man Steals Pickup Truck From Southeast Business, Caught Over Year Later: Sheriff

The case began on April 4, 2024, when a deputy responded to a burglary report at a business in the Town of Southeast. On that day, someone entered the building overnight and stole a 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in an announcement on Thursday, April 24.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied in the Bronx the same day. Authorities collected evidence from the truck before returning it to its rightful owner.

Over the next year, detectives developed a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. On Wednesday, April 16, they were notified that Alex Morales, 32, of the Bronx, had been arrested by New York City Probation Officers on an outstanding warrant.

Morales was transferred into the custody of Putnam County Sheriff’s investigators and charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He was arraigned in Southeast Town Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility, pending a future court date.

