Man Sets Fire To Mom's Car, Hurts GF, Leads Cops On Chase On I-684 In Southeast: Sheriff

Fairfield County resident Nathan Pineda of Brookfield, 31, was wanted by Danbury Police and arrested on Wednesday evening, Sept. 24, after fleeing on I-684 and I-84, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday, Sept. 25.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a Be on the Lookout alert was issued for Pineda after the alleged arson and attack on his girlfriend.

New York State Police first spotted Pineda’s vehicle traveling northbound on I-684 in Southeast. When troopers tried to stop him, he refused to pull over and drove recklessly, striking two Putnam County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars, the Sheriff's Office said.

The chase ended on I-84 eastbound at the Connecticut state line when Pineda’s vehicle was disabled. Deputies said a search of the car turned up the knife allegedly used in the Connecticut assault, as well as an open container of alcohol.

Pineda was charged in New York with attempted assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, fleeing police, reckless driving, and multiple traffic violations. He was arraigned in Southeast Town Court and is awaiting extradition to Connecticut.

"This incident involved a violent and dangerous individual who posed a serious threat to the community and to law enforcement," said Acting Putnam Sheriff Brian Hess, who added, "Thanks to the quick response and coordination between our deputies, the New York and Connecticut State Police, and Danbury Police Dept., along with the support of the Westchester-Putnam RTC, we were able to stop this threat and take the suspect into custody."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southeast-Brewster and receive free news updates.