Man Brings Loaded Gun To Gas Station In Southeast Without Permit: Sheriff

Kevin J. Piava, age 55, of Carbondale, PA, was arrested on Wednesday, June 25 around 2:45 p.m. after an investigator with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office saw what appeared to be a gun on his waist while he was inside a gas station at the corner of Danbury Road (Route 6/202) and Starr Ridge Road in the town of Southeast, the sheriff’s office said on Thursday, June 26.

The investigator watched Piava re-enter his vehicle and drive away, at which point he pulled him over, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, Piava admitted he had a Walther pistol on him and that he did not have a permit for it.

He was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. His vehicle, which had an expired registration, was towed.

Piava was taken to the Putnam County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

