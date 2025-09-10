K9 Catches Man Who Broke Into Home, Car Dealership In Southeast, Police Say

The incidents began around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3, when Brewster Police and Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home off Peaceable Hill Road in Brewster. The homeowner, who was away, called 911 after spotting someone inside through a Ring camera, Carmel Police said on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

When officers searched the house, they did not find the intruder, but evidence confirmed that someone had entered unlawfully, the Sheriff's Office said.

Carmel Police K9 Handler Officer Vincent DeSantola and his partner, K9 Pietro, were brought in to help. Pietro successfully tracked the suspect’s scent from the residence to a nearby business, but the search was temporarily suspended for safety reasons.

About an hour later, deputies were dispatched to an alarm at an auto dealership in Southeast. While canvassing the property, Officer DeSantola spotted the suspect trying to climb a wall into a neighboring shopping plaza.

After issuing commands and warning that K9 Pietro would be deployed, the suspect complied and was taken into custody without incident once additional units arrived, police said.

Authorities did not specify which auto dealership was broken into.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Brewster Rosado of the Bronx. He was later charged with second- and third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree attempted grand larceny, and possession of burglar's tools.

Rosado was arraigned in Southeast Town Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

