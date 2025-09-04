Man Accused Of Selling Crack Cocaine Out Of Southeast Condo: Sheriff

The arrest followed anonymous tips in August 2025 about possible drug dealing at a condo complex in the Town of Southeast, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said in an announcement on Thursday, Sept. 4.

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Enforcement Unit conducted surveillance in the area and pulled over a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Oma A. Strachan of the Bronx, the agency said.

During the stop, deputies said they found Strachan in possession of crack cocaine. He was charged with criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell and arraigned in Town of Southeast Court before being released on his own recognizance.

He will return to appear in court at a later date, the Sheriff's Office said.

