Lesser Evil, a Danbury, Connecticut-based company known for its organic and minimally processed snacks, has signed a 303,100-square-foot lease at Lincoln Logistics 84x684 Crossings in Brewster, according to real estate developer Lincoln Equities Group (LEG).

The facility, located near major highways I-84, I-684, and Route 7 and finished in 2024, will serve as a finished goods distribution site for the brand as it continues its expansion.

Situated just 60 miles northeast of New York City, the site offers proximity to 22 million consumers within a two-hour drive, as well as accessibility to the New Jersey Ports, the Bronx, Westchester, and Fairfield Counties.

Lesser Evil is owned by Charles Coristine, the father of 19-year-old Edward Coristine, who is allegedly working as an engineer with DOGE, led by Elon Musk to reduce government spending, The Boston Globe reported.

Edward Coristine was named as one of six young men who have large roles in the department, which was created by executive order to "maximize governmental efficiency and productivity," WIRED reported.

The department has caused controversy, with WIRED calling it a "takeover of federal government infrastructure."

According to the outlet, Edward Coristine is enrolled at Northeastern University and spent three months at Neuralink, a brain interface company owned by Musk. He is now listed as an "expert" in internal records belonging to the federal Office of Personnel Management and has appeared in meetings with federal General Services Administration staff where workers were told to justify their positions, the outlet said.

