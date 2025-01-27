I-684 Crash: Police ID Victim Killed, Release Details In Weekend Southeast Collision

The two-car crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the town of Southeast, according to New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 23-year-old Mount Vernon, NY woman lost control of her vehicle in the northbound lanes, police said. The car struck a guide rail, veered across all lanes of traffic, and collided with another vehicle operated by 65-year-old New Milford resident Michael T. Keller, police said.

The impact caused both vehicles to overturn and come to rest in the center embankment of the highway.

Keller was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was transported to Danbury Hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash prompted the closure of the left and center lanes on Sunday. The investigation remains ongoing.

