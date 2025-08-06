Duo With Felony Warrants Caught Shoplifting From Southeast Stores: Sheriff

The incident that led to the arrests happened on Wednesday, July 30, around 5 p.m., when Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies received an alert that a vehicle wanted in connection with felony charges in New Jersey was in the area of I-84 and Route 312 in the Town of Southeast, the Sheriff's Office said in an announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Deputies and investigators quickly located the vehicle in a parking lot on Independent Way, where they saw the occupants leaving a store carrying items later confirmed to be stolen, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The three people taken into custody were identified as Latifah R. Smith, 35, of Carmel; Shatoya Smith, 28, of Newburgh; and Carlan Newby, 25, of Beacon.

All three were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of an anti-security item.

Additionally, Latifah and Shatoya Smith were charged as fugitives from justice after the Sheriff's Office said they confirmed they were both wanted for felony offenses by the Paramus Police Department in New Jersey.

The trio was arraigned in Southeast Town Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility due to multiple prior felony convictions and active warrants.

