Duo Caught Smuggling Kilos Of Cocaine, Oxycodone Across State Lines In Southeast: Sheriff

The arrests were made on Wednesday, April 9 around 6:40 p.m., when deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit pulled over a vehicle in the Town of Southeast, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, April 25.

During the stop, deputies discovered that the vehicle’s occupants, identified as Joshua Rosario-Pabon, 22, of Holyoke, and Christopher Colon-Diaz, 25, of Springfield, had around five kilograms of cocaine and an unlawful quantity of oxycodone, according to the Sheriff's Office.

An investigation revealed the pair had allegedly been traveling from Paterson, New Jersey to Springfield, Massachusetts with the drugs, authorities said.

Both men were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. They were then arraigned in Southeast Town Court and remanded without bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southeast-Brewster and receive free news updates.