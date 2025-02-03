Fair 45°

Dump Truck Catches On Fire, Impacts Traffic On I-84 In Southeast

A dump truck fire on Interstate 84 caused major traffic disruptions in Putnam County on Monday morning, Feb. 3, as multiple fire departments responded to battle the flames. 

The blaze happened on Interstate 84 West under the I-684 bridge in Southeast. 

 Photo Credit: Brewster Fire Department/Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services
Ben Crnic
According to the Carmel Fire Department, emergency dispatchers began receiving reports of the fire at 8:35 a.m. The incident occurred in the westbound lanes under the Interstate 684 bridge in Southeast. 

The Brewster Fire Department and New York State Police were the first to be dispatched, with Brewster’s fire chief later requesting mutual aid. 

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, though traffic in the area was impacted during the response. By late morning, the scene had been cleared, and normal travel resumed. 

