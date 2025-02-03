Dump Truck Catches On Fire, Impacts Traffic On I-84 In Southeast

According to the Carmel Fire Department, emergency dispatchers began receiving reports of the fire at 8:35 a.m. The incident occurred in the westbound lanes under the Interstate 684 bridge in Southeast.

The Brewster Fire Department and New York State Police were the first to be dispatched, with Brewster’s fire chief later requesting mutual aid.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, though traffic in the area was impacted during the response. By late morning, the scene had been cleared, and normal travel resumed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southeast-Brewster and receive free news updates.