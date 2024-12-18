Drunk Driver 'Violently' Resists Arrest After Erratic I-684 Stop In Brewster, Police Say

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, when a Putnam County Sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle driving southbound near Exit 10 in Brewster that was allegedly unable to maintain its lane, the Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

After stopping the vehicle, the deputy identified the driver as 36-year-old Fairfield County resident Dimas Minero Argueta of Norwalk and noted that he appeared to be intoxicated, according to authorities.

When the deputy tried to arrest Argueta for driving while intoxicated, he allegedly began to "violently" resist, authorities said. With the assistance of a New York State Trooper and the deployment of a taser-like device, Argueta was eventually subdued and taken into custody, the Sheriff's Office added.

In addition to the DWI charge, Argueta faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration. He was also issued several tickets.

Argueta was processed at the Putnam County Correctional Facility and, under New York State bail reform laws, was issued an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Southeast Court at a future date.

