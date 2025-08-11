Drunk Driver Caught With 4-Year-Old Child In Truck In Brewster, Police Say

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, when a trooper stopped a Ford F-350 on Main Street in Brewster for multiple traffic violations, New York State Police announced on Monday, Aug. 11.

Police said the driver, 36-year-old Erasmo Garcia of Valhalla, showed signs of intoxication and failed standardized field sobriety tests. A 4-year-old child was in the truck at the time, authorities added.

Garcia was then arrested and taken to the Brewster barracks, where police said he registered a 0.08 percent blood alcohol concentration. Meanwhile, the child was safely released to a sober third party.

Garcia is now charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 16, a Class E felony under Leandra’s Law; felony DWI with a previous conviction within 10 years; and circumventing an ignition interlock device, a misdemeanor.

He was released on traffic tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Brewster Court on Monday, Sept. 8, at 4:30 p.m.

