Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Department of Environmental Protection will be flying drones over the Putnam County town of Southeast, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced.

The drones will fly over the East Branch Dam near Sodom Road and Route 22, the Sheriff's Office said.

This activity will continue throughout the week. More information was not immediately available.

