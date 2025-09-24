Dozens Ticketed, Several Caught Going Over 90 MPH In Work Zone On I-684 In Southeast: Police

According to New York State Police, Troop K conducted an Operation Hard Hat detail on Tuesday, Sept. 23, on I-684 northbound in Southeast. The enforcement took place while New York State Department of Transportation crews repaired a guiderail on the left shoulder.

In total, 74 tickets were issued, including 45 for speeding. Troopers said several drivers were clocked at 87 miles per hour, with a few in the low 90s.

State Police said the Operation Hard Hat details are designed to protect highway workers and keep motorists safe.

"Please remember: Slow down, move over, and drive safely in work zones. Lives depend on it," police wrote on Tuesday.

