Dozens Ticketed, Several Caught Going Over 90 MPH In Work Zone On I-684 In Southeast: Police

Dozens of drivers were ticketed during a day-long work zone enforcement on Interstate 684 in Putnam County, including several caught speeding more than 90 miles per hour, authorities said.

The enforcement detail was carried out in a work zone on I-684 North in Southeast, pictured above. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Department of Transportation
Ben Crnic
According to New York State Police, Troop K conducted an Operation Hard Hat detail on Tuesday, Sept. 23, on I-684 northbound in Southeast. The enforcement took place while New York State Department of Transportation crews repaired a guiderail on the left shoulder. 

In total, 74 tickets were issued, including 45 for speeding. Troopers said several drivers were clocked at 87 miles per hour, with a few in the low 90s. 

State Police said the Operation Hard Hat details are designed to protect highway workers and keep motorists safe.

"Please remember: Slow down, move over, and drive safely in work zones. Lives depend on it," police wrote on Tuesday. 

