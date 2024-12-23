Fair 20°

SHARE

Contractor, Son Nabbed For Illegal Dumping In Brewster, Authorities Say

A contractor and his son were ticketed for illegal dumping in the Hudson Valley after environmental officials found material containing an address in construction debris on the side of a road, authorities said.  

Authorities released an image of the discarded waste in Brewster. 

Authorities released an image of the discarded waste in Brewster. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The debris was discovered on the side of a road in Putnam County on Friday, Nov. 29 by New York State Environmental Conservation Officers Franz and Schuck while patrolling in the village of Brewster, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Wednesday, Dec. 18. 

During their investigation, officers found a piece of mail among the debris, which led them to a Northern Westchester address in Bedford. A search of town records revealed a proposed building permit and the name of a contractor associated with the address, officials said.

When contacted by Officer Franz, the homeowner confirmed that the contractor’s son had admitted to discarding the debris from a work truck rather than repurposing it for firewood as intended, according to authorities.

The contractor and his son, whose names were not made public, later met with Officers Franz and Schuck at the dump site, where they were issued tickets for illegal dumping. The DEC also required the pair to clean up the site under the officers' supervision.

to follow Daily Voice Southeast-Brewster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE