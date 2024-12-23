Contractor, Son Nabbed For Illegal Dumping In Brewster, Authorities Say

The debris was discovered on the side of a road in Putnam County on Friday, Nov. 29 by New York State Environmental Conservation Officers Franz and Schuck while patrolling in the village of Brewster, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

During their investigation, officers found a piece of mail among the debris, which led them to a Northern Westchester address in Bedford. A search of town records revealed a proposed building permit and the name of a contractor associated with the address, officials said.

When contacted by Officer Franz, the homeowner confirmed that the contractor’s son had admitted to discarding the debris from a work truck rather than repurposing it for firewood as intended, according to authorities.

The contractor and his son, whose names were not made public, later met with Officers Franz and Schuck at the dump site, where they were issued tickets for illegal dumping. The DEC also required the pair to clean up the site under the officers' supervision.

