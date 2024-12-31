Christmas Eve Blaze: Support Pours In For Southeast Family Who Lost Home (Update)

The blaze broke out shortly after 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, at a Putnam County home on North Salem Road in Southeast. Following the tragic incident, the residence's family was left without a home, according to the Brewster Fire Department.

During the fire, the family, including two children, a husband, wife, and the wife’s mother, managed to evacuate before firefighters arrived, though one family member sustained minor burns, firefighters said.

Although the incident left a large hole in the family's lives, in the wake of the tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign launched by a close friend has raised over $57,000 as of Sunday, Dec. 31, from over one hundred donors eager to help them rebuild.

“My heart is heavy this Christmas,” the fundraiser’s organizer wrote. “This family is kind, hardworking, and always there for others. Now they need our help.”

As of Tuesday, Dec. 31, the effort had collected a stunning $57,193, nearly reaching the overall goal of $60,000.

An update posted on Friday, Dec. 27, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support: “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible generosity shown by so many who have donated to support Eva and her family during this difficult time. Your kindness and compassion mean the world to them.”

Those who wish to donate can do so by clicking here.

