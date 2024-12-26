Christmas Eve Blaze: Firefighters Save Cats, Family Escapes At Southeast Home

The fire broke out shortly after 6 p.m. in Putnam County on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at a residence located at 414 North Salem Rd. in Southeast, according to the Brewster Fire Department.

Crews arrived within six minutes to find the house, located approximately 500 feet from the road, fully engulfed in flames.

The family inside the home managed to evacuate before firefighters arrived, though one family member sustained minor burns, Brewster Second Assistant Chief Andrew McMurray said.

Firefighters from multiple departments, including Brewster, Carmel, Croton Falls, Goldens Bridge, and Danbury, responded to the scene. Carmel firefighters assisted with fire suppression efforts, sending an engine crew to support the operation. Despite an aggressive effort inside the home, deteriorating conditions forced crews to withdraw, firefighters said.

The absence of fire hydrants in the area made the response more complicated, requiring water to be transported to the scene by tanker trucks.

Amid the challenging conditions, firefighters were able to rescue two family cats from the burning home. One of the pets was given oxygen at the scene.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home, rendering it uninhabitable. The Putnam County Fire Investigation Team is working to determine the cause of the blaze.

"Our hearts go out to the family affected by this tragedy on what was supposed to be a joyous evening," the Brewster Fire Department said in a statement.

