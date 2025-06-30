Cat Dumped In Carrier Near Reservoir In Southeast: Woman Arrested For Animal Cruelty, SPCA Says

According to the Putnam County SPCA, the disturbing incident began on Wednesday, June 11, when a good Samaritan discovered a plastic cat carrier containing a male cat near a wooded area off Old Milltown Road in the Putnam County town of Southeast, not far from the East Branch Reservoir, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

The three-year-old cat was taken to the Putnam Humane Society in Carmel, and SPCA detectives launched a criminal investigation, also releasing an “Information Wanted” poster on social media in hopes of finding the person responsible.

Acting on a tip from the public, detectives tracked down surveillance footage from a Connecticut business that helped identify a suspect. SPCA officers traveled to Danbury and interviewed the woman, who allegedly admitted to abandoning the animal.

She was arrested on June 29 and charged with animal cruelty and animal abandonment. Her name has not yet been made public.

