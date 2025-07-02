Car Plunges Down Embankment In Rollover Crash On Route 312 In Brewster

The crash happened in Brewster on Route 312 near Minor Road, according to the Brewster Fire Department, which responded to the scene after receiving reports that the driver was trapped.

Fire crews arrived to find the vehicle in a precarious position down an embankment, with the driver pinned inside. Emergency personnel stabilized the vehicle before getting the driver out.

The injured person was then turned over to Brewster EMS and carried back up to the roadway. Officials said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 312 was closed in both directions during the rescue operation.

