Car Bursts Into Flames, Shuts Down I-84 Stretch In Brewster

The blaze happened in Putnam County on Saturday evening, Sept. 21, when a vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 84 West in Brewster, according to the village's fire department.

The blaze caused a stretch of the interstate to shut down briefly as crews worked to put out the flames.

The flames sent a large pillar of smoke up into the sky and completely consumed the car, as seen in photos of the fire released by the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

