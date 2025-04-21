The fire began around 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 19 at Five Brothers Pizza, located at 2505 Carmel Ave. near Drewville Road. Crews were originally dispatched for an automatic alarm, but the call was quickly upgraded when reports of flames came in, the Brewster Fire Department said on Sunday, April 20.

Assistant Chief Steven Miller was first to arrive at the scene and confirmed that flames had gone up inside the pizzeria. A second alarm was called, bringing mutual aid from Croton Falls, Carmel, and Lake Carmel fire departments.

Firefighters forced their way into the burning business and launched an aggressive interior attack. While the flames were held to the pizzeria, smoke filled the two-story building, affecting other businesses on the second floor.

One Brewster firefighter was hurt while battling the fire and taken to Putnam Hospital Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The pizzeria suffered heavy fire damage, while neighboring businesses sustained smoke damage. Investigators from Putnam County are working to determine what caused the fire.

