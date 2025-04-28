Brewster Music Lounge Founded By 'Tonight Show' Musician To Close: 'Fought For Culture'

Uncle Cheef, located in Putnam County at 988 Route 22 in Brewster and run by The Roots saxophonist Ian Hendrickson-Smith and his wife, Jenny Cheef, announced on Friday, April 25 that it will shut down after Saturday, May 10.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Hendrickson-Smith said the decision came "due to circumstances beyond" their control, writing, "This is not the future Jenny Cheef and I envisioned."

The couple opened Uncle Cheef and ran it for two years, envisioning it as an "oasis for music, food, and togetherness."

Hendrickson-Smith, who performs nightly with The Roots on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," described the journey as “long, hard-fought, sleepless years”, but also as a labor of love they remain deeply proud of.

"We fought for the music. We fought for culture. We fought for quality. And we’re proud—deeply proud—of what we accomplished," Hendrickson-Smith wrote, adding, "We’ll walk out of that space with our heads held high."

Hendrickson-Smith signed off by inviting patrons to visit over the next few weeks to “get a last taste” before the final closing date.

Uncle Cheef became a community favorite for its blend of live music performances and elevated comfort food, creating a space that attracted foodies and music lovers alike.

If you plan on stopping by before the closure, you can indulge in the lounge's "Tapas style" American share plates, as well a its bar that features cocktails with a focus on tequila and mezcal.

