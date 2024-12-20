Beloved Dog Injured In Hit-Run In Brewster: Community Rallies To Help With Medical Bills

The incident happened earlier in December and left Astro with traumatic injuries. Soon after, Astro underwent multiple surgeries with help from the Putnam County SPCA and Guardian Veterinary Specialists in Brewster and is now recovering at home.

Despite Astro's resilience and steady recovery, the financial burden has been overwhelming for the family, with medical bills exceeding $35,000. This prompted them to organize a GoFundMe page on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to get help with Astro's treatment.

"While we are beyond grateful to have Astro back with us, the cost of his medical care has been overwhelming," the family, from Brewster, wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "He is resilient and fighting hard to heal, but we can’t do this alone. We are reaching out to ask for your support in helping us offset these unexpected and significant expenses."

"Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward Astro’s medical bills and ongoing care as he continues his recovery journey," the family continued.

As of Friday, Dec. 20, the effort had collected just over $1,000 out of a $35,000 goal. Those who wish to contribute can do so by clicking here.

