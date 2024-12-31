Beloved Artistic Director Of Brewster Theater Company Dies At 61

Gladysz, the Artistic Director of the Brewster Theater Company in Putnam County, died in hospice care on Friday, Dec. 6 at the age of 61 after a courageous battle with cancer, according to his obituary.

A dynamic theater artist with decades of experience, Gladysz was known for his ability to bring out the best in everyone he worked with, both on and off the stage. Under his 15 years of leadership at the Brewster Theater Company, he elevated the community theater to new heights, directing, choreographing, and designing sets for scores of productions while inspiring actors, crew members, and audiences alike, his obituary said.

Born in Burlingame, California, Gladysz’s passion for theater began early, directing productions with friends and performing leading roles in musicals at Coeur d’Alene Summer Theater in Idaho during his college years at San Francisco State University.

In 1987, Gladysz moved to New York City, where he embraced his love for the stage as a triple threat—acting, singing, and dancing with groups like American Dance Machine and Opera Northeast. His career took him to theaters across the country, including Texas, New Mexico, and Albany. He also appeared on television in shows such as "Law and Order" and several soap operas, according to his obituary.

In 1991, Gladysz met violinist Robert Zubrycki during productions of "Oklahoma!" and "South Pacific." The pair married and settled in Brewster, where Gladysz became a beloved figure in the local theater scene, lending his talents to organizations like Musicals at Richter, Pawling Theater, and Ridgefield Theater Barn.

Known for his brilliant humor, eye for detail, and endless patience, Gladysz created an environment at the Brewster Theater Company that many called the most fulfilling time of their lives, his obituary said.

In a memorial post on social media, the Theater Company called him a “teacher, friend, confidant, and visionary” and noted that his contributions “lie within everyone in our theater community.”

In addition to his work in theater, Gladysz was a longtime Regional Administrator and Portfolio Coordinator for the Valuation and Advisory division of Newmark.

Gladysz is survived by his husband, Robert Zubrycki, of Brewster; his mother, Margaret Saul, of Greenbank, WA; his father, Edward Gladysz, of Stockton, CA; his brother, Peter Gladysz, and brother-in-law, Paul Oknaian, of Phoenix, AZ; his half-brother, Joseph Gladysz, of Stockton, CA; and numerous extended family members.

Click here to read Gladysz's full obituary.

