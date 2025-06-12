Arson Fire Destroys 3-Story Multi-Family Building In Southeast: Tenant Charged, Police Say

The fire broke out Wednesday, June 11, at 8 Old Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. When New York State Police and emergency crews arrived, they found the multi-family structure—containing 10 apartments—engulfed in flames, police said on Thursday, June 12.

Following an investigation, tenant Brian Cronin, age 43, of Southeast, admitted to intentionally starting the fire inside his apartment, according to police. He was arrested and charged with second-degree arson, a felony.

Cronin was later arraigned and remanded to the Putnam County Jail on $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.

Despite the arrest, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, including Brewster Fire Department, which initially led the operation, and the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department, which provided a tanker and five-member crew.

Also assisting on scene were Lake Carmel Fire Department, the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services, various battalions, and the county’s Fire Investigation Team.

