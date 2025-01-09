Anesthesiologist From Southeast Who Drugged, Sexually Assaulted Victim Gets Years In Prison

Paul Giacopelli, a Southeast resident and former chief anesthesiologist at Putnam County Hospital, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 8, to four years in state prison, according to the Putnam County District Attorney's Office.

Giacopelli's sentencing follows his guilty plea on Aug. 21, 2024, to charges stemming from an incident in which he used a chemical substance to render his victim unconscious before sexually abusing her. The victim’s cooperation was instrumental in the investigation and prosecution of the case, officials said.

According to the DA's Office, Giacopelli was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree assault, both violent felonies. He will spend four years in state prison on each count, to be served concurrently.

As part of his sentence, Giacopelli will also serve 10 years of post-release supervision for the sexual abuse charge and three years for the assault charge, to run concurrently. He will also be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration Act.

In August, Putnam DA Robert Tendy praised the victim's bravery:

"I’m very proud of the work of the Sheriff’s Department and ADA Lynch; but I’m mostly proud of the victim’s courage in going through this process which led to the defendant’s arrest and conviction," Tendy said at the time.

