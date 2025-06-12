Abandoned Cat Found In Carrier Near Reservoir In Southeast, Prompts Investigation

The male, unneutered tabby cat was discovered inside an unlocked pet carrier with an empty can of cat food just after 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11, along Old Milltown Road in the Town of Southeast, according to the Putnam County SPCA’s Law Enforcement Division.

A Good Samaritan found the cat while walking near the East Branch Reservoir, a remote wooded area accessible by gravel road. The carrier had been left just a few feet off the road, authorities said.

The cat is now in the care of the Putnam Humane Society, where it is receiving food, shelter, and veterinary attention.

The SPCA is actively investigating the case and is urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted by calling 845-520-6915.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

