4 Drunk Drivers Caught In Overnight DWI Crackdown In Southeast: Sheriff

The arrests happened during a special DWI detail on Danbury Road in the Putnam County town of Southeast from Saturday night into early Sunday morning, Sept. 21, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Deputies said the following people were charged:

Cesar Vasquez Lopez, 35, of Danbury, Connecticut — Aggravated DWI. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket;

Manuel D. Mucu Aceituno, 45, of Dover, New York — Aggravated DWI, a felony because of a prior DWI conviction. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance;

Cristian Chajon Donis, 26, of Norwalk, Connecticut — DWI. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket;

Walter Cortes Garcia, 35, of Danbury, Connecticut — DWI and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree, a felony. Deputies said he also had an active arrest warrant from New York State Police for DWI. He was arraigned and then turned over to State Police custody.

In a statement on Thursday, Acting Sheriff Brian Hess said drunk driving "continues to be a serious threat to the safety of our roads."

"Our deputies remain committed to enforcing DWI laws and holding offenders accountable in order to protect the public," Hess continued.

