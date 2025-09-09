3 Admit Stealing Motorcycle, ATVs From Garage In Southeast: DA

The defendants — Donovan Slater of Suffolk County, Percy Dickinson of Nassau County, and Roodler Pierre-Louis of Nassau County — admitted to attempted burglary in the second degree, a violent felony, in Putnam County Court, Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy announced on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

The case stems from an incident on April 22, 2024, when Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Southeast after a garage was broken into. Investigators said all-terrain vehicles and a motorcycle had been stolen.

During the break-in, the suspects wore face coverings and gloves, leaving investigators with little to go on at first. But after months of work, including reviewing surveillance footage, analyzing GPS and cell phone data, and executing search warrants in Nassau and Suffolk counties, detectives were able to connect Slater, Dickinson, and Pierre-Louis to the crime.

Evidence seized during searches, as well as forensic examinations of cell phones, further tied the men to the burglary. Slater and Pierre-Louis were arrested in July 2024, while Dickinson was taken into custody in January 2025.

Slater and Pierre-Louis are expected to be sentenced to three years in state prison and two years of post-release supervision, while Dickinson will serve the equivalent of two years in local jail, the DA's Office said.

"These defendants were professional burglars, and they were apprehended by professional law enforcement agents," DA Tendy said, praising the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Assistant District Attorney Melissa Lynch for their work on the case.

