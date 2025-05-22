Rain 47°

SHARE

Windswept Storm Bringing Rounds Of Rain, Strong Gusts: Latest Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

A windswept system is bringing heavy rain and strong gusts just as the long Memorial Day weekend is about to start.

It will be rainy, windy, and raw on Thursday, May 22, with conditions making it feel more like early March than late May.

It will be rainy, windy, and raw on Thursday, May 22, with conditions making it feel more like early March than late May.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A widespread 1 to 2 inches of precipitation is expected through Thursday, May 22, and some spots could see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of precipitation is expected through Thursday, May 22, and some spots could see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The current outlook for Memorial Day on Monday, May 26, calls for partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.&nbsp;

The current outlook for Memorial Day on Monday, May 26, calls for partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. 

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The storm moving through on Thursday, May 22 has caused temperatures to plummet to 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below seasonal averages, making it feel more like early March than late May. (Click on the first image above from AccuWeather.)

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of precipitation is expected before the system moves out, and some spots could see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. (Click on the second image above.)

Wind gusts could be as high as 30 miles per hour, and even higher along the coast on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Mainly light to moderate rainfall is expected for the duration of the system, with pockets of heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible, but will not be widespread.

Friday, May 23 will be mainly dry as the system pushes off. 

Look for perfect conditions for outdoor activities over Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer. 

Saturday, May 24, both Sunday, May 25, will be mainly sunny with temperatures rebounding into the 70s.

The current outlook for Memorial Day on Monday, May 26, calls for partly sunny skies, and seasonable temperatures. There is a slight chance for scattered evening showers. (Click on the third image above.)

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Southampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE