Windswept Storm Bringing Rounds Of Rain, Strong Gusts: Latest Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

The storm moving through on Thursday, May 22 has caused temperatures to plummet to 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below seasonal averages, making it feel more like early March than late May. (Click on the first image above from AccuWeather.)

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of precipitation is expected before the system moves out, and some spots could see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. (Click on the second image above.)

Wind gusts could be as high as 30 miles per hour, and even higher along the coast on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Mainly light to moderate rainfall is expected for the duration of the system, with pockets of heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible, but will not be widespread.

Friday, May 23 will be mainly dry as the system pushes off.

Look for perfect conditions for outdoor activities over Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer.

Saturday, May 24, both Sunday, May 25, will be mainly sunny with temperatures rebounding into the 70s.

The current outlook for Memorial Day on Monday, May 26, calls for partly sunny skies, and seasonable temperatures. There is a slight chance for scattered evening showers. (Click on the third image above.)

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

